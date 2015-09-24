BUCHAREST Romanian lawmakers have avoided a fiscal blowout by postponing some tax cuts, but plans to significantly raise public sector wages in election year 2016 pose a greater risk, the country’s fiscal watchdog said on Thursday.

The government plans to send to parliament later this year a law overhauling public sector wages over a number of years.

"The biggest risk in the view of the Fiscal Council stems from these public sector wage talks, which could blow up the deficit and be sanctioned by financial markets and ratings agencies," head of the Fiscal Council Ionut Dumitru told the Reuters East European Investment Summit.

He said changes to tax and spending could prompt the central bank to consider tightening monetary policy in the second half of 2016.

Romania, the European Union’s second-poorest state, and which has one of the bloc's least developed infrastructures, pays an average net wage of 1,849 lei ($468.04) per month. The country has lost millions of people in search of better pay to other countries, including doctors.

This year the government has approved double-digit wage hikes for teachers and doctors plus fiscal steps such as raising the minimum wage, doubling state subsidies for children and cutting value-added tax on food to 9 percent from 24 percent.

Dumitru said the speed at which current state wages would converge toward the new salary scheme was crucial.

"Based on preliminary estimates seen at the finance ministry, a convergence of 60 percent to the new wage scheme was considered, with a cost of 15.5 billion lei, more than 2 percent of GDP. I do not believe the budget can withstand this," he added.

Romania has had three aid deals from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission since 2009 and has enforced painful austerity measures that helped it lower the budget deficit to 1.9 percent of GDP last year.

Its current deal expires at the end of the month and the government may request a new one.

Dumitru said a new deal would guard politicians "from the temptations of fiscal mistakes" but said he wondered about their willingness to undertake the kind of structural reforms outlined by international lenders.

Criticism from such lenders as well as the central bank and Fiscal Council prompted Romanian lawmakers this month to postpone a number of planned tax cuts to 2017 although a reduction in headline VAT to 20 percent will go ahead next year.

Dumitru said the postponement would keep the budget deficit to a little over 2 percent but that wage hikes would add to the figure, although he believed the deficit would remain below the EU’s 3 percent ceiling.

"In the new context created by the tax cuts and the wage talks that would probably end up in wage hikes, it is likely that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold at 1.75 percent," Dumitru added.

"Then ... as demand-side pressures rise it is possible that tightening monetary policy will be discussed in the second half of next year."

