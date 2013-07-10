BUCHAREST A joint mission of the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission will visit Romania from July 17 to negotiate the terms of a new aid deal, the finance ministry said.

The European Union's Ecofin will make a final decision over the aid deal on October 15.

Romania concluded an International Monetary Fund-led aid deal last month and was expected to start talks on a new standby loan that is needed to maintain investor trust in the economy.

"Member states have received favorably at the Ecofin meeting Romania's request to secure a new precautionary agreement from the International Monetary Fund," the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)