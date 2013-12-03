Zambia hopes for IMF programme before end-June - finance minister
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.
BUCHAREST The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it will postpone sending a review of Romania's new standby aid agreement to its executive board for approval after the country's president refused to ratify it because of tax hikes.
"We are aware of President Traian Basescu's disagreement with the government over the specific measures to be used to reach this (budget deficit) target, the IMF said.
"Staff is monitoring developments and is awaiting a decision by the authorities on whether they wish to modify the policies needed to secure the agreed deficit target, before submitting the policy package to the Fund's Executive Board."
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund will only consider a financial contribution to the bailout programme for Greece after there has been full discussion on economic reforms and debt restructuring, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.
MADRID Former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison by Spain's High Court on Thursday following a scandal over the widespread misuse of company credit cards during his tenure at lender Bankia.