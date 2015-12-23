As Christmas nears, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans an early present by showing his house in a Madrid suburb. The Real Madrid and Portugal striker presents his abode including his bedroom, living room and dining room. The tour of the house then goes outside, where there is a swimming pool and soccer practise net. At the end of the video, Ronaldo sends his Christmas wishes and adds: "...be happy, which is for me is the most important".