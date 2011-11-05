"60 Minutes" commentator Andy Rooney, who died Friday night in New York at age 92 from complications following minor surgery, was known for speaking his mind. Following are examples of his comments:

* "Computers make it easier to do a lot of things but most of the things they make it easier to do don't need to be done."

* "I didn't get old on purpose. It just happened. If you're lucky, it could happen to you."

* "If dogs could talk it would take a lot of the fun out of owning one."

* "All men are not created equal but should be treated as though they were under the law."

* "It would be a better world if everyone in it knew all the truth about everything."

* "I'm already suspicious of anyone who thinks he or she is smart enough to be president. You'd have to have some ego to believe that about yourself."

* "We're all proud of making little mistakes. It gives us the feeling we don't make any big ones."

* "We've sent a man to the moon and that's 29,000 miles away. The center of the Earth is only 4,000 miles away. You could drive that in a week but for some reason nobody's ever done it."

* "Vegetarian -- that's an old Indian word meaning 'lousy hunter.'"

