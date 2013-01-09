Host Rosie O'Donnell answers a question during the OWN session for ''The Rosie Show'' at the 2011 Summer Television Critics Association Cable Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Comedian and chat show host Rosie O'Donnell announced the birth of daughter Dakota on Wednesday, her first child with second wife Michelle Rounds.

O'Donnell, 50, posted a picture of herself and Rounds with their new arrival to her 587,000 Twitter followers, with the caption, "we r thrilled to announce the arrival of r daughter Dakota."

The baby girl is O'Donnell's fifth child.

The chat show host married Rounds at a quiet ceremony in June in New York. O'Donnell announced their marriage after suffering a heart attack in August.

The comedian, who hosted "The Rosie Show" on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network until it was canceled in March 2012, got engaged to Rounds in front of a studio audience in December 2011.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Cynthia Osterman)