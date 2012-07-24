MOSCOW A possible deal between Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and British oil major BP (BP.L) on BP's Russian venture will need a government approval, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Economy Minister as saying on Tuesday.

Rosneft waded into the dispute between BP and its Russian partners, saying it is in talks to buy half of the troubled venture TNK-BP TNBP.MM in a reminder the Kremlin is likely to fire the final shot in the battle.

(Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)