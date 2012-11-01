Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
MOSCOW Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Russia's No. 1 oil producer, said on Thursday its third-quarter net income stood at a forecast-beating 181 billion roubles ($5.77 billion), after a loss in the previous three months, fuelled by higher oil prices and lower taxes.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net income of 137.2 billion roubles.
Rosneft, which is in the process of acquiring Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP TNBP.MM for $55 billion, switched to IFRS from U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) late in 2011.
Revenues increased 12 percent to 802 billion roubles, the company said in a statement, also above analysts' average forecast of 790.9 billion roubles.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to 191 billion roubles, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 182.3 billion roubles.
Free cash flow increased to 53 billion roubles in the third quarter from 25 billion roubles in April-June.
($1 = 31.3565 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.