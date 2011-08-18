Yum Brands profit tops expectations as KFC, Taco Bell deliver
Yum Brands Inc reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by refranchising efforts and strong sales at its KFC and Taco Bell restaurants.
Off-price store chain Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O) reported a higher quarterly profit as shoppers continued to seek out top brands at discount prices, but warned of a difficult consumer environment for the rest of the year.
Ross, which like its larger rival TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) sells designer clothing brands at lower prices, reported net income of $148.3 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $129.3 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose 9 percent to $2.089 billion, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 5 percent.
"We believe it is prudent to be cautious in our outlook for the back half of the year mainly due to the unknown impact on consumers from the recent stock market volatility and increased economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Michael Balmuth said.
The company expects third-quarter profit of $1.00-$1.04 a share and same store sales to rise 1-2 percent. Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading down at $69.95 on Thursday morning. They closed at $71.80 Wednesday on Nasdaq.
NEW YORK Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday but its revenue missed forecasts and investors showed concern that one gauge of future demand from financial clients declined for the first time in almost three years.
LOS ANGELES Dunkin' Brands Group Inc , owner of the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands, on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a conservative 2017 forecast that analysts said left room for improvement.