Off-price store chain Ross Stores Inc (ROST.O) reported a higher quarterly profit as shoppers continued to seek out top brands at discount prices, but warned of a difficult consumer environment for the rest of the year.

Ross, which like its larger rival TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) sells designer clothing brands at lower prices, reported net income of $148.3 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to $129.3 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 9 percent to $2.089 billion, while sales at stores open at least a year rose 5 percent.

"We believe it is prudent to be cautious in our outlook for the back half of the year mainly due to the unknown impact on consumers from the recent stock market volatility and increased economic uncertainty," Chief Executive Michael Balmuth said.

The company expects third-quarter profit of $1.00-$1.04 a share and same store sales to rise 1-2 percent. Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading down at $69.95 on Thursday morning. They closed at $71.80 Wednesday on Nasdaq.

