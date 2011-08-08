Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
SAN FRANCISCO Can an Angry Bird keep your baby safe and warm?
Angry Birds developer Rovio is getting into baby products after the Finnish company's foray into toys paid off.
Angry Birds has over 40 million players each month and it's one of the top apps on Apple Inc's mobile platform. But Rovio has also sold roughly 7 million Angry Birds toys and gets a "sizable proportion" of its revenue from licensing and merchandising, according to Ville Heijari, vice president of franchise development.
"Rovio's core business is games but licensing/merchandising is one of the fastest growing parts of the company," Heijari told Reuters, adding that this part of the business is profitable.
The new baby products include blankets and clothes made by a company called SwaddleDesigns and covered with Angry Birds characters from the game.
Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture capital firm Accel Partners, Atomico Ventures -- the venture capital firm started by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem -- and Felicis Ventures.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.