NEW YORK The U.S. Coast Guard has given up searching for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship near the Florida coast, the agency said late on Sunday.

Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet (30 meters) into the sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

"We want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Mossman as the decision to suspend a search is never an easy one to make and is done with great care and deliberation," Chris Eddy, search-and-rescue technical specialist at the Coast Guard 7th District, said in a statement. "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts and an exhaustive search, our crews were unable to locate him."

A helicopter and an airplane began searching for Mossman on Saturday. As of Sunday evening, the Coast Guard had covered up to 2,583 square nautical miles but had not located Mossman.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Mark Potter and Sandra Maler)