A Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) sign is seen in downtown Toronto March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

TORONTO Quarterly profit at Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) wealth management unit fell 3 percent due to accounting and tax adjustments in the year-before quarter.

Canada's biggest bank said on Friday that net income at its wealth management unit was C$179 million ($183 million) in its fiscal third quarter, down from C$185 million a year earlier.

Excluding the adjustments, net income was up 22 percent, mainly due to higher average fee-based client assets.

RBC, ranked by UK-based Scorpio Partners as the No. 6 global wealth manager by assets, said its revenue was up 11 percent from a year earlier at C$1.16 billion.

By business line, revenue at the Canadian wealth management operations was up 14 percent at C$421 million, due mainly to higher fee-based assets resulting from capital appreciation and higher net sales. Higher transaction volumes also contributed to the increase, the bank said.

U.S. and international wealth management revenue fell 8 percent to C$452 million due to the accounting impact of US$25 million related to currency translation in the year-before period and to lower transaction volumes in the current quarter.

Revenue at RBC's global asset management division rose 52 percent to C$282 million, due mainly to higher average fee-based client assets related to RBC's acquisition of UK-based BlueBay Asset Management.

Non-interest expenses rose 13 percent, largely due to the BlueBay deal, and to higher variable compensation driven by a rise in commission-based revenue.

RBC had 4,236 client-facing financial advisers, nearly flat from the previous quarter, but down from 4,388 a year earlier.

The wealth management unit had C$310.2 billion in assets under management, up from C$308.3 billion in the previous quarter and from C$251.1 billion a year earlier.

Assets under administration were C$525.3 billion, down from C$537.9 billion in the second quarter, but up from C$501 billion a year earlier.

RBC's overall profit from continuing operations in its third quarter was C$1.57 billion, or C$1.04 a share, up 13 percent from C$1.38 billion, or 92 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

The results missed analysts' expectations, sending the company's stock down 3.5 percent.

RBC was the third of Canada's big six banks to report results this week. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) said on Tuesday that its wealth management profits rose 14 percent from a year earlier, while National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) said on Thursday that its wealth management earnings were up 28 percent.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Peter Galloway)