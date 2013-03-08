Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Friday that its Vision of the Seas cruise ship arrived in Port Everglades, Florida after 108 people, including guests and crew, fell sick with an illness thought to be norovirus.

The ship and the cruise terminal have been thoroughly sanitized and it will depart later on Friday as scheduled, the company said.

