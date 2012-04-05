Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is looking at building a plant in Louisiana, valued at about $10 billion, to convert natural gas into diesel fuel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The plant will be similar in size to the company's Pearl facility in Qatar, the Journal said, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Shell may take up about two years to develop construction and engineering plans to see if it is economically viable, the business daily reported.
The Anglo-Dutch company had considered building the plant in Texas, but Louisiana offered better incentives, the Journal said, citing the people.
A spokesperson for Shell was not available outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.