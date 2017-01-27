A Tim Hortons coffee cup is seen on the ground outside a shop near Times Square in New York August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO) said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.

The company said it would form a master franchise joint venture with a group of investors, whom they did not name, to launch the brand.

The joint venture company will be the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in Mexico, the company said.

Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King, did not mention when it would open its Mexican outlets or how many it plans to open either.

The move into Latin America comes after Tim Hortons, which has outlets in Canada, the United States and the Middle East, recently announced expansion plans in the Philippines and Great Britain.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)