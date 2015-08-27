A satellite dish of RTL Television is seen on the roof of the former RTL headquarters in Cologne November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT European broadcaster RTL will focus on buying online businesses and content producers as it seeks to build itself into a video powerhouse that goes beyond traditional broadcast, its finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

RTL has TV and radio channels in eight European countries and southeast Asia, with shows including The X Factor and Idols, and is expanding a digital offering that includes a multitude of YouTube channels and an online video advertising platform.

"We are looking at various companies," Elmar Heggen told Reuters in a telephone interview after RTL reported second-quarter results. "It's not easy to find targets to meet our requirements... but there's more to come."

Heggen said RTL's acquisition budget was 150 to 250 million euros ($170 to $283 million) per year on average.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Jens Hack; Editing by Maria Sheahan)