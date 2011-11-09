Shares of electronic materials provider Rubicon Technology Inc (RBCN.O) fell 16 percent in early Wednesday trade, a day after the company forecast a weak fourth quarter for the LED business.

Its shares slumped to a low of $10.06, near their Friday opening level before they had jumped 18 percent in their biggest one-day percentage gain in 32 months.

The company, which makes crystals used in LEDs and lasers, expects prices of its products to decline further in the October-December period.

Continued lower pricing amid uncertain near-term demand led to a lower-than-expected guidance, brokerage Think Equity wrote in a note, cutting its price target on the stock to $8 from $10.

The Franklin Park, Illinois-based company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 7-10 cents a share and revenue of $20-$23 million.

