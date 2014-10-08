Restaurant chain operator Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N) swung to a first-quarter profit after five straight quarters of losses as more customers visited its casual dining restaurants, driving better-than-expected same-restaurant sales.

The company's shares were up 19.4 percent in after market trading.

Same-restaurant sales rose 6 percent at the company's 31 domestic Ruby Tuesday franchise restaurants, compared with a year earlier.

Same-restaurant sales at company-owned Ruby Tuesday restaurants rose 1.1 percent, beating the average analyst estimate of a 0.7 percent increase, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Same-restaurant guest counts rose 1.3 percent in the quarter, the company said.

Ruby Tuesday said it expected same-restaurant sales for the second quarter and full year to be up 1-2 percent.

Ruby Tuesday, which also owns and operates Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, competes in the increasingly popular "fast casual dining" category, along with larger rivals Darden Restaurants (DRI.N) and Brinker International Inc (EAT.N).

The Maryville, Tennessee-based company exited its non-core businesses such as Marlin & Ray's and Wok Hay in 2013 to focus on its core Ruby Tuesday restaurants.

The company posted a net profit of $2.6 million, or 4 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 2, compared with a net loss of $22.2 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Ruby Tuesday posted a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to $281.2 million.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 12 cents per share and revenue of $283.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Ruby Tuesday shares closed at $5.92 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen more than 14 percent this year.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty, Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)