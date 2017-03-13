European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Restaurant operator Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N) said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger sending its shares up after the bell.
The company's shares rose about 14 percent to $1.99 in extended trading.
The company, which also expects third-quarter comparable sales to decline 4 percent, retained UBS as its financial adviser to assist in the process.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.