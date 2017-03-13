Restaurant operator Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N) said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger sending its shares up after the bell.

The company's shares rose about 14 percent to $1.99 in extended trading.

The company, which also expects third-quarter comparable sales to decline 4 percent, retained UBS as its financial adviser to assist in the process.

(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)