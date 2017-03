Ruckus Wireless Inc RKUS.N posted higher quarterly revenue helped by higher demand for its Wi-Fi products.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $63.9 million.

Net income fell to $702,000, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, from $20.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)