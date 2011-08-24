Rue21 Inc's RUE.O quarterly profit narrowly missed Wall Street estimates hurt by higher costs, and the speciality apparel retailer backed its full-year outlook, sending its shares down 13 percent in extended trade.

For the full year, the company sees earnings of $1.50 to $1.54 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit was $7.7 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $6.4 million, or 26 cents a share, last year.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $172.8 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $171.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative costs rose 26 percent.

Shares of the company were down 13 percent at $23.45 in after-market trade. They closed at $26.97 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.

