Musician Rufus Wainwright poses for a portrait in New York April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Victoria Will

LOS ANGELES Singer Rufus Wainwright has married his longtime partner Jorn Weisbrodt Thursday in the Long Island beach community of Montauk, his spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

The couple, who became engaged in 2010, have an 18-month-old daughter Viva Katherine Wainwright Cohen.

Celebrity website People.com reported Wainwright, 39, and Weisbrodt were married Thursday night by friend, artist Justin Vivian Bond. A star-studded guest list included Alan Cumming, Julianne Moore, Yoko Ono, Sean Lennon and Carrie Fisher.

The ceremony included performances by the Salome Chamber Orchestra, violinist David Aaron Carpenter and Wainwright's sister, singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright, according to People.com

Wainwright is known primarily for ballads such as "Dinner at Eight," "Barcelona" and "Harvester of Hearts." Weisbrodt is the artistic director of Toronto's Luminato Festival.

(Reporting By Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)