SYDNEY Factbox on Ewen McKenzie, who resigned as coach of the Australia rugby team on Saturday.

Born: June 21, 1965, in Melbourne.

PLAYING CAREER:

The former Wallabies prop, nicknamed "Link", started his career with the New South Wales Waratahs in 1987 before switching to the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies.

McKenzie made his Australia debut against France in 1990 and played his last match for the Wallabies seven years later against England in 1997.

One of Australia's finest props, he won 51 test caps and was part of the side that won the 1991 World Cup with a 12-6 victory over England in the final at Twickenham.

EARLY COACHING CAREER:

McKenzie joined the Wallabies as an assistant to head coach Rod Macqueen in 2000 and later served under Eddie Jones, helping the team to two Tri-Nations trophies, a series win over the 2001 British and Irish Lions and a final appearance at the 2003 World Cup.

SUPER RUGBY:

He took his first role as head coach when he succeeded former Wallabies coach Bob Dwyer at the Waratahs in 2003.

The Waratahs reached the Super rugby final in only his second year in charge in 2005. He also took them to the semi-finals the following year and another final in 2008.

McKenzie quit the Waratahs after the 2008 final defeat and joined top French club Stade Francais, taking them to the Top 14 semi-finals in 2009.

He was abruptly sacked after a poor start the following season and returned home to take the reins at the Queensland Reds in 2010.

McKenzie quickly transformed the Brisbane side from cellar-dwellers to contenders and led them to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2011.

McKenzie announced he would leave the Reds at the end of the 2013 season to pursue an international coaching career.

Beat out rival candidate Jake White, a World Cup-winning coach with South Africa, for the Wallabies post after Robbie Deans departed in the wake of the British and Irish Lions series defeat.

AUSTRALIA COACH

Started his reign with back-to-back defeats to the All Blacks and the Wallabies also lost to the Springboks home and away in his maiden Rugby Championship campaign to finish third.

Banned six players - including widely respected back Adam Ashley-Cooper - for one test and handed written warnings to nine others after a drinking session before the victory over Ireland in November.

After losing to England, won the four remaining matches on the tour of Europe.

A comprehensive 3-0 sweep of the French in this year's June series sent the team into the Rugby Championship on a run of seven victories.

A 12-12 draw with the All Blacks to start their campaign was followed by a 51-20 hammering at Eden Park, ending Australian hopes of reclaiming the Bledisloe Cup.

A last-gasp try from Rob Horne against the Springboks in Perth gave him his first victory over a team in the top three in the world rankings but Argentina claimed their first ever Rugby Championship win with a 21-17 victory over the Wallabies.

An altercation between back Kurtley Beale and team business manager Di Patston, who McKenzie had brought with him from Queensland, on the flight to Argentina sparked the crisis which led to his resignation.

RECORD AS WALLABIES COACH

Played-22, Won-11, Drawn-1, Lost-10

(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly/Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)