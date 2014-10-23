LONDON Clermont Auvergne's Julien Bardy has been banned for five weeks for striking Saracens' Billy Vunipola with his knee in the European Champions Cup last weekend, a European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) disciplinary panel said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old caught England Number eight Vunipola with his knee in the 78th minute of Clermont's 30-23 Champions Cup Pool One defeat on Saturday.

The flanker appeared before an EPCR disciplinary panel in Dublin on Thursday and was found guilty of breaching Law 10.4(a) which states "a player must not strike an opponent with the fist or arm, including the elbow, shoulder, head or knee(s)."

Bardy, who has the right to appeal the decision, will be free to play again on Dec.8.

