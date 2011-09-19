AUCKLAND Morgan Parra will start at flyhalf for France in their key rugby World Cup clash against New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday after coach Marc Lievremont again shuffled his pack and made numerous changes.

Parra switches from scrumhalf to flyhalf to take over from Francois Trinh-Duc after an impressive kicking display in the 46-19 Pool A win over Canada on Sunday. Dimitri Yachvili starts at scrumhalf.

Captain Thierry Dusautoir returns to the side after missing the win over Canada and joins Julien Bonnaire and Louis Picamoles in the loose forwards.

Aurelien Rougerie, who stood in as captain against Canada, switches to center with Maxime Medard taking over on the wing.

In the competitive position of hooker, Dimitri Szarzewski starts ahead of William Servat while lock Lionel Nallet returns in place of Romain Millo-Chluski.

New Zealand and France have both won their opening two matches in Pool A with four-try bonus points and their clash is likely to decide the winners of the group.

Team

15-Damien Traille, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Morgan Parra, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Luc Ducalcon, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Fabien Barcella, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Francois Trinh-Duc, 21-Fabrice Estebanez, 22-Cedric Heymans.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Mark Meadows)