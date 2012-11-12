HONG KONG Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc (0486.HK), the world's top aluminum producer, reported its biggest quarterly recurring net loss since its listing in 2010, and said it expected orders to pick up towards the year-end, lifted by a rebound in China.

Tepid demand for aluminum in an oversupplied market has pushed major producers, including Alcoa Inc (AA.N) and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (601600.SS) (2600.HK), into the red. Prices of the lightweight metal, used in drink cans, aircraft and iPads, have slumped 10 percent over the last 12 months.

RUSAL RUALR.MM posted a recurring net loss of $76 million for the three months ended September, lagging the average forecast for a $35 million loss in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. That compares with a recurring net profit of $620 million a year earlier.

The company said the third quarter was seriously hit by weak LME aluminum prices but it expects aluminum consumption to grow in the fourth quarter.

"This will be largely driven by a Chinese rebound in growth, a resilient USA automotive sector as well as new monetary stimulation steps taken by global central banks to support global economic growth and financial markets," RUSAL said.

The market value of RUSAL, controlled by chief executive Oleg Deripaska, has declined by about 27 percent to $8.7 billion over the past 12 months.

Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in the results of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM).

QUARTERLY NET LOSS

RUSAL (RUAL.PA) made a net loss of $118 million in the three-month period against a $432 million profit a year earlier.

It reported an adjusted net loss of $248 million versus a profit of $351 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which indicates a company's ability to pay back what it owes, dropped 82 percent to $130 million.

That lags an average forecast of $138 million, according to the Reuters poll.

RUSAL, encumbered by net debt of $10.85 billion, partly stemming from the purchase of a stake in Norilsk in 2008 for an estimated $14 billion, has negotiated covenant holidays lasting until the end of 2013.

Its stock ended down 0.8 percent on Friday, before the quarterly results.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Ryan Woo and Anne Marie Roantree)