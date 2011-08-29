HONG KONG Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc (0486.HK), the world's top aluminum producer, said on Monday it is unaware of partners selling Rusal shares.

UC Rusal has not yet considered Norilsk's GMKN.NM share buyback offer, a senior company executive told a news conference after its earnings.

United Company RUSAL on Monday reported a sharper than expected 70 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter on non-cash items and as cost inflation offset higher prices and output.

