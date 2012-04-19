MOSCOW RusPetro RPO.L, an independent Russian oil company that raised $240 million when it floated in London in January, more than trebled revenue and cut core losses in 2011 as it expanded its reserves base and boosted output.

RusPetro's shares gained 5.6 percent on the results on Thursday, bringing gains since its initial public offering to 57 percent and valuing the company, a constituent of the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, at $1.1 billion.

Its loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization narrowed to $5.5 million from $6.3 million the previous year, on revenue up 209 percent to $38.7 million.

RusPetro boosted average production by 136 percent to 2,475 barrels per day (bpd) in 2011. Its proven reserves rose 30 percent to 157 million barrels, while proven and probable reserves increased 95 percent to 1.437 billion barrels.

"We're currently at 4,600 barrels a day and we're ready now to start putting online and completing wells," said CEO Donald Wolcott.

Wolcott, a former executive at oil major Yukos, added RusPetro expected production to rise to 10,400 bpd by the end of 2012 and said the company would drill around 24 wells - in line with guidance ahead of its IPO.

RusPetro has completed a pipeline that ties it into Russia's trunk network and commissioned its own power generation units, measures that will knock $3.80 per barrel off operating costs.

"That almost cuts it in half right there. We'll also get economies of scale as we grow production," Wolcott told Reuters in a telephone interview.

FURTHER GROWTH

RusPetro is developing territory in Western Siberia adjacent to established projects. Based on an independent evaluation, RusPetro's assets could ultimately deliver production of 300,000 bpd around 2029, Wolcott said.

The company is targeting production of 40-45,000 bpd by 2015, a level that it would enable the company to finance further growth out of cash flow, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reed said.

For now, however, the company's bottom line is negative, with a net loss in 2011 rising to $85 million from $49.7 million a year earlier, and slightly negative operating cash flow.

Since the end of the reporting period, RusPetro has added 10 percent to its proven reserves, bringing them to 173 million barrels, while its proven and probable - or 2P - reserves are up by 7.5 percent to 1.545 billion barrels.

"We have good 2P, but converting from probable to proved is the priority," Wolcott said.

Analysts welcomed the reserves upgrade, which gives RusPetro an enterprise value to 2P reserves ratio of $1 per barrel, compared with a Russian industry average of some $3 per barrel.

Credit Suisse reiterated its "outperform" rating on RusPetro shares with a price target of 340 pence, which is 71 percent above Monday's closing price.

RusPetro said at the time of its IPO that it would use the proceeds of the float to develop existing operations and pay down current and long-term debts, which totaled more than $400 million at the end of 2011.

State-controlled Sberbank (SBER.MM) is RusPetro's largest creditor with loans outstanding of over $330 million.

The company is partly owned by management including Executive Director Alexander Chistyakov, a former director of several state utility firms.

