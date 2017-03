MOSCOW Russia plans to export arms worth at least $15 billion in 2016, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing an official in the Federal Service for Military-Technical Co-operation.

The official said that Russia had fulfilled its plan of exporting arms worth $15 billion in 2015, achieving sales of $15.2 billion, and that a similar amount was envisaged for 2016, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Andrew Osborn)