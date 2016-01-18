Tesla jumps after Elon Musk teases commercial truck, pickup
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
MOSCOW Germany's Volkswagen [VOWGK.UL] will voluntarily recall 614 cars of the Skoda Superb III model it had sold in Russia since 2015, Russian technical safety watchdog Rosstandart said on Monday, citing a technical fault.
(Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Tesla jumped nearly 3 percent on Thursday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric car company expects to unveil its planned commercial truck in September.
NEW YORK Big U.S. banks revealed more evidence of a slowdown in loan growth in their earnings reports on Thursday, though executives assured there is still healthy demand from borrowers and no reason to worry about the state of the economy.