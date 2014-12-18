MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that a draft law that has been submitted to parliament on state support for banks would grant up to 1 trillion rubles ($16.1 billion) to "systemically important" banks.

"First of all, we will support systemically important banks, so that economic transactions will be provided for. (Those banks) are the main holders of deposits, the main transactions are carried out in those (banks)," Siluanov told reporters.

"The central bank has criteria by which it defines 'systemically important'," he said.

