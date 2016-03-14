Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
MOSCOW Russian banks may use yuan to boost their capital, Mikhail Sukhov, a deputy governor with the Russian central bank, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
RIA news agency quoted him as saying that a number of Chinese banks are interested in buying Russian banks. Sukhov did not name any of the Russian or Chinese banks involved.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Maria Tsvetkova and Christian Lowe)
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.