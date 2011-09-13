MOSCOW A Russia-led regional bailout fund still awaits requested documents from Belarus that would justify the disbursement of the second tranche of a $3 billion stabilization loan, Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday.

"We have asked for additional documents but as of today we have not received them yet," Kudrin said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow."

The fund has disbursed an initial $800 million tranche of the $3 billion loan to Belarus in June, but Russia said that the next tranche, up for review in the autumn, would not be granted without sufficient reforms.

Late last week, Belarus said that it is taking measures to stabilize the currency market within two months by allowing free trade of its rouble within the confines of a special extra session for markets as of September 14.

Belarus, burdened by a large current account deficit, devalued the rouble by 36 percent in May, and is desperate for cash to pull itself out of a crisis caused in great part by high government spending ahead of last December's presidential elections.

