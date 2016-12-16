Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
MOSCOW Oil prices can be higher than $40 per barrel, budgeted for 2017, with external factors currently speaking for higher prices in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
Nabiullina said, however, that more time was needed to assess events affecting the oil market. She added that net capital outflows from Russia were expected to remain low and that liquidity surplus would not affect monetary conditions.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
LONDON The mood among analysts on the outlook for European earnings is the brightest in 6 years, although a combination of higher valuations and optimistic projections leaves the bar for disappointment in the imminent results season fairly low.