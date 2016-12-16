MOSCOW Oil prices can be higher than $40 per barrel, budgeted for 2017, with external factors currently speaking for higher prices in the short term, central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Nabiullina said, however, that more time was needed to assess events affecting the oil market. She added that net capital outflows from Russia were expected to remain low and that liquidity surplus would not affect monetary conditions.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)