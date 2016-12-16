Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
MOSCOW Russia's central bank is more likely to cut its key rate in the second quarter of next year than in the first quarter, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.
Nabiullina also said that the central bank was informed in advance about a domestic bond issue by state-owned oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and that the bank had no questions about that transaction.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
LONDON The mood among analysts on the outlook for European earnings is the brightest in 6 years, although a combination of higher valuations and optimistic projections leaves the bar for disappointment in the imminent results season fairly low.