MOSCOW Russia's central bank is more likely to cut its key rate in the second quarter of next year than in the first quarter, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

Nabiullina also said that the central bank was informed in advance about a domestic bond issue by state-owned oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and that the bank had no questions about that transaction.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)