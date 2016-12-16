Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
MOSCOW Russia's ruble currency is unlikely to strengthen to the extent that it would threaten financial stability, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.
She said that the ruble had become less volatile than world oil prices, and that the currency's volatility will continue to fall as the Russian economy is diversified.
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
LONDON The mood among analysts on the outlook for European earnings is the brightest in 6 years, although a combination of higher valuations and optimistic projections leaves the bar for disappointment in the imminent results season fairly low.