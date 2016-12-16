A cashier places 5 ruble coins into a counting machine at an office in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's ruble currency is unlikely to strengthen to the extent that it would threaten financial stability, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

She said that the ruble had become less volatile than world oil prices, and that the currency's volatility will continue to fall as the Russian economy is diversified.

