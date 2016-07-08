Spain's Almodovar to head Cannes Film Festival jury
PARIS Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will head the jury at this year's Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, its organizers said on Tuesday.
SOCHI, Russia - Chorists from various countries are belting out their best tunes at the World Choir Games in the southern Black Sea resort of Sochi, competing in the biennial event dubbed the "Olympics of choral music".
This year's games, the ninth edition of an international choir festival which first began in 2000, kicked off on Wednesday with the ringing of a huge bell and participants showcasing their vocal talent in a colorful spectacle.
The festival, which invites amateur choirs from around the world to take part, runs until July 16.
(Reporting By Reuters Television)
WARSAW Residents of a city in southern Poland have bought U.S. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks an iconic communist era "toddler" car after he shared a photograph of himself with the automobile on social media last year.
LOS ANGELES "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best film ensemble winner at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild awards, a show overshadowed by politics as stars slammed U.S. President Donald Trump for restricting entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.