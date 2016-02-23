New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
YEKATERINBURG, Russia Russian swimmers braved the icy water and freezing temperatures of Lake Shartash in the Ural mountains to hold a chess tournament.
The players, who were submerged up to their chest in the water, said it helped them to concentrate and speed was a key factor for success. They decided their next move within seconds during each game, which lasted about 10 minutes.
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.