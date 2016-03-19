Flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith (R) talks next to Ismail Al Hosani of United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) during a news conference about crashed Flight FZ981, a Boeing 737-800 operated by Dubai-based budget carrier Flydubai, which... REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI It is too early to say what caused a Flydubai plane to crash in Russia on Saturday but Russia and the company are investigating the incident, Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said at a news conference in Dubai.

"We will have information about the circumstances of the incident and the black box in the future, and an investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Russian authorities and we are waiting to see the results," Ghaith said.

"There was no distress call (issued) from the pilot," he added.

All 62 people aboard a passenger jet flying from Dubai to southern Russia were killed when their plane crashed on its second attempt to land at Rostov-on-Don airport on Saturday, Russian officials said.

