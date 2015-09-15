Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MOSCOW Russian consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday it had found food-safety violations at two Burger King restaurants in Moscow.
The watchdog also found other breaches of technical rules in many other Burger King restaurants in Moscow, its Moscow branch added in a statement on its website.
Rospotrebnadzor said it had fined Burger King a total of 15.4 million rubles ($230,031).
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Polina Devitt)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.