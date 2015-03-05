A customer holds 100-rouble banknotes while visiting a local grocery store in the village of Verkhnyaya Biryusa outside the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

MOSCOW Russia's central bank must take into account how its policies impact the real economy but lowering inflation is still a priority, the new head of monetary policy told Reuters in an interview cleared for publication on Thursday.

First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin, whose appointment in January fueled speculation of a softer policy toward inflation, defended the bank against criticisms that it had cut rates prematurely, saying policy remained tight. But he left the door open for a rate cut at the next decision on March 13, saying it would depend on the latest data.

His arrival at the central bank was quickly followed by a surprise two-point cut in the bank's key lending rate to 15 percent from 17 percent amid fears of recession after the fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Some analysts criticized the move, saying it was premature given high and rising inflation, which climbed to 16.7 percent in February, the latest data showed on Thursday.

Tulin said it was possible that inflation could reach 20 percent in the second quarter of the year and that "nothing terrible will happen" if it did, but reiterated the bank's commitment to bringing inflation down to low single digits.

He said the most recent macroeconomic data, particularly figures showing sluggish money supply growth, showed that the bank's monetary policy remained tight.

As of March 1, the broad M2 measure of money supply grew by 4 percent in annual terms, with the monetary base growing only 0.1 percent, he said

"All our instincts and acquired reflexes are triggered first of all by inflation," he said.

"As before we consider that in December 2017 inflation will be 4 percent. This is an entirely realistic goal that doesn't contradict the goal of returning to steady economic growth."

Gross domestic product fell by 1.5 percent in annual terms in January, and is officially forecast to fall by 3 percent in 2015, though many analysts expect a larger contraction.

The surprise January rate cut fueled speculation that the changes in the Bank of Russia's senior management had shifted priorities toward move dovish monetary policy, possibly under pressure from the Kremlin, banks and business lobbies.

"We can't not think about the real sector of the economy," Tulin said.

"In general choosing one out of several equally desirable goals places a person in a dead-end... We, together with the government, are deciding... how to proceed between goals that often conflict".

But he also said the cut was largely motivated by concerns about the financial health of Russian banks, which are suffering from high interest rates and economic slowdown.

"We considered (when cutting rates) that without any harm to our anti-inflation goals we could help the matter of financial stability," he said.

However, Tulin said that there were "indirect signs" that inflationary expectations - a key determinant of the bank's rate policy - were now on a downward trend.

"Now people decline to believe that their lives will get worse for long - they prefer to think that inflation won't be high for long," he said.

Inflation is rising because of temporary factors, particularly higher import prices caused by decline in the rouble, which will wear out in the coming months, he argued.

He said that the bank was sticking to its previous prediction that inflation would fall back to 10 percent by next January, but added that "perhaps it will be the first quarter, not January".

ECONOMIZING RESERVES

Commenting on the bank's management of the rouble, Tulin did not exclude irregular interventions on the forex market, but made clear that the bank's priority now is to minimize its expenditure of foreign exchange reserves.

Western sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis mean that Russia had been cut off from international capital markets, he said, making it risky to use up scarce foreign exchange.

"In these conditions, the central bank, as the holder of the state's international reserves, is obliged to economize and to support a safety cushion, which will allow not only the state... but also our companies to service their debts."

Tulin said that the bank's forecasts were based on the assumption that Western sanctions would remain "de jure or de facto."

"It is better to dress warmly and remove excess clothing on the go than to freeze on the way. That's the kind of logic," he said.

Tulin argued that the large devaluation of the rouble over recent months was the inevitable result of "objective" factors - the decline in oil prices and Western sanctions - making it hard to blame central bank policy actions.

However, he said that the bank estimated that at current levels the rouble is approximately 10 percent undervalued.

Tulin said that he was "surprised" by recent forecasts by rating agency Moody's, which envisaged Russia's international reserves shrinking by $210 billion in 2015.

"The Economy Ministry forecasts that the reserves will shrink by $50 billion, but not $200 billion," he said. "I don't know what could happen so that we'd spend so much"

He reiterated that Russia did not have any plans to introduce capital controls and was not considering this.

"From 2006, when we dismantled the system of currency control, this theme is closed for us," he said. "The position of both the government and the central bank is that we are not considering and not discussing this."

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; editing by Anna Willard)