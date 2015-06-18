MOSCOW Russia's economy showed little sign of improvement in May, as a range of economic indicators on Thursday showed low oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions outweighing successive cuts in central bank interest rates aimed at spurring growth.

Retail sales were down 9.2 percent compared with a year earlier, only slightly less than last month's fall of 9.6 percent. Capital investment plummeted by 7.6 percent, worse than a 4.8 percent decline in April.

Earlier in the week, data showed industrial output plunged by a worse-than-expected 5.5 percent in May.

A glimmer of optimism came from real wages, where a steep 7.3 percent decline was nevertheless an improvement on the previous month and better than analysts' forecasts of a double-digit decline. Unemployment was also down slightly, to 5.6 percent from 5.8 percent last month.

Capital Economics economist William Jackson called the May data "grim reading ... further evidence that Russia's economic downturn deepened in Q2."

He said the smaller slump in retail sales "may be a tentative sign that the recent decline in inflation is starting to reduce the squeeze on households' purchasing power."

But taken as a whole the data suggested that gross domestic product declined by 5 percent in May, Jackson said. Capital Economics kept its forecast for a 5 percent contraction in GDP for 2015 as a whole.

The Economy Ministry forecasts that GDP will decline by 2.8 percent in 2015, while economists polled by Reuters last month predicted a 3.3 percent decline.

(Reporting by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)