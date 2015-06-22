Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
MOSCOW Russia believes that Western sanctions are unfounded, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday after the European Union decided to extend sanctions to Jan. 31, 2016, over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
"Speaking of sanctions, reciprocity is the basis for our approach," Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russian officials say that Moscow will most likely extend a food ban on Western products.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.