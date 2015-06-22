MOSCOW Russia believes that Western sanctions are unfounded, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday after the European Union decided to extend sanctions to Jan. 31, 2016, over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

"Speaking of sanctions, reciprocity is the basis for our approach," Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Russian officials say that Moscow will most likely extend a food ban on Western products.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)