Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
MOSCOW Russia has made no decision yet on whether to extend the duration or ease the terms of a sovereign loan to Cyprus, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
European Union officials, who over the weekend agreed a 10 billion euro bailout for the Mediterranean island, have said they expect Russia to extend its 2.5 billion euro ($3.27 billion) loan by five years, until 2021, and refinance terms.
A proposed levy on the island's bank deposits, which was a central element of the EU rescue package, should not alter domestic capital flows, a senior Russian official was quoted as saying.
Officials have also said Russian investors are interested in buying a majority stake in Cyprus Popular Bank and increasing their holdings in Bank of Cyprus - the two biggest banks on the Mediterranean island.
The involvement of any Russian investors - private or state - in recapitalization of the island's struggling banks is still a matter of talks, the government source said.
"There has been no decision yet," the source said.
Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot banks at the end of 2012, according to Moody's rating agency. Based on official Russia's central bank data, that would suggest an increase of around $3 billion from 2011.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Moscow Newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.