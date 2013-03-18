Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
MOSCOW Russian Deputy Finance Minister Anton Shatalov said on Monday that plans by Cyprus to impose a levy on bank deposits would be fair if it were imposed on interest earned on deposits.
"A minimum tax rate of 7 percent on the deposit and 10 percent as a maximum, this is of course, big, if it is approved like this," Shatalov told journalists, suggesting that amending the tax to impose it on interest would be fairer.
"A possible option that has been widely reported suggests a possibility of implementing a 10 percent levy on the interest rate earned on the deposits."
"If that were to happen, that would not be that horrible and it would be absolutely fair."
Shatalov added, however, that he did not pity Russian businessmen operating in Cyprus. The island has been a known tax haven for Russian companies.
"I don't pity our businessmen," he said. "I think they will not like it."
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maya Dyakina)
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.