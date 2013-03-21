Wall Street slips after record rally; Caterpillar drags Dow
U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday as investors booked profits after a record run a day earlier, with Caterpillar's slump dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
MOSCOW Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that talks with his Cypriot counterpart Michael Sarris will continue on Thursday.
Cyprus had asked Russia for a five-year extension of an existing loan of 2.5 billion euros ($3.22 billion) that matures in 2016, as well as a reduction in the 4.5 percent rate of interest.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to near a 44-year low last week, pointing to further tightening of the labor market even as economic growth appears to have remained moderate in the first quarter.
Amazon.com Inc blamed human error for the disruption in its cloud services that resulted in widespread glitches for its clients from news sites to government services on Tuesday.