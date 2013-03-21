MOSCOW Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that talks with his Cypriot counterpart Michael Sarris will continue on Thursday.

Cyprus had asked Russia for a five-year extension of an existing loan of 2.5 billion euros ($3.22 billion) that matures in 2016, as well as a reduction in the 4.5 percent rate of interest.

