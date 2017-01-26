A board, showing the logo of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, is on display outside its store in Moscow, Russia, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir said on Thursday it expected to sell shares worth up to $435 million in a public offering in Moscow, capitalizing on an improvement in investor sentiment toward Russian assets.

Detsky Mir plans to sell up to 248 million shares in a 85-105 roubles ($1.42-1.76) range, raising between 21.1 billion and 26.0 billion roubles (up to $435 million) for the selling shareholders, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Detsky Mir is excited to be coming to market at this time when Russia is re-rating," the company said.

Investor sentiment toward Russia, which is under Western sanctions for a fourth year over the Ukraine crisis, has improved recently as prices for oil, Russia's biggest source of revenue, recovered.

The election of Donald Trump as U.S. President in November also helped investor sentiment toward Russia, with markets betting the new administration could ease sanctions.

The Detsky Mir shares are being sold by Sistema (SSAq.L), the Russia-China Investment Fund and certain managers. The sale is expected to value the company at 62.8-77.6 billion roubles ($1.30 billion) and its free float would be around 33.55 percent, the company said.

Detsky Mir, Russia's largest children's good retailer, is expected to price the offering on Feb. 8, a financial market source said. It announced its intention to float on Jan. 16.

