Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Some 26,000 diamonds, worth at least $162,000 and contained in transparent plastic bags in hand luggage, proved too much for the "nothing to declare" lane at a Moscow airport.
An unemployed, 37-year-old Russian man carrying the precious package from Dubai was detained on Sunday at the international Sheremetyevo airport, Russia's federal customs service said.
"One customs officer noticed he was very nervous during regular luggage checks and was pressing a bag under his arm, so she asked him to let her see what was inside," spokeswoman Natalia Karaseva said.
The man, from the restive Dagestan region in Russia's North Caucasus, said he was carrying the diamonds as a favor for a friend. It was not clear whether he would face criminal charges.
($1 = 30.8145 Russian roubles)
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.