MOSCOW Russia's finance minister rejected protests by state companies over paying half their profits to the cash-strapped government, saying on Tuesday that if the requirement drained them of cash for investment, they could borrow it instead.

The ministry, which needs extra cash to finance budget shortfalls, wants to extend until 2019 a requirement that state-controlled companies hand over 50 percent of their profits in dividends this year.

But a number of the companies, including oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), either ignored the order and recommended smaller dividends or protested, saying they need the cash to finance projects.

"If a project is profitable, if it brings good returns, funds could be borrowed," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV station. "Raising the size of the dividends increases the responsibility of state-companies for the policies they are pursuing."

The finance ministry has for years complained about poor financial management at oil and gas companies, whose taxes contributed nearly half the government's revenues last year.

DEFICIT TARGET

Russia needs funds because it is in its second year of recession after oil prices plunged and Western nations imposed sanctions on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict.

Siluanov defended the ministry's goal of keeping the budget deficit at 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and trying to cut it by 1 percentage point in coming years.

But he also played down financing needs, saying it is not "critical" to borrow on foreign markets this year. The ministry had planned up to $3 billion in foreign borrowing in 2016, but Washington warned Western banks against participation, putting Russia's plans on hold.

"If we don't raise those funds on foreign markets, we will borrow them (internally)," Siluanov said.

But Moscow will demand that Ukraine repays a $3 billion Eurobond debt, Siluanov said, and will ask the International Monetary Fund to address Russia's right to that repayment in the Fund's new aid program for Kiev.

Russia and Ukraine have long been at loggerheads over the Eurobond, which was due in December. Ukraine included the debt in a restructuring package, but Moscow said the debt was sovereign and as such should not be part of the package.

