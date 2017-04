Pump jacks are seen at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field, as the sun sets, outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, in this January 25, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

YEREVAN Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that he hoped the deal to freeze oil production at the Doha meeting on April 17 would be reached.

"We are optimistic, we will go there for an agreement," he told reporters during his visit to Yerevan.

He also said that 17 countries plan to take part in the meeting in Doha.

